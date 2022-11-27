S Jaishankar visits 'legendary' Ima market in Imphal, calls it 'great example' of Nari Shakti - WATCH

New Delhi: Foreign Minister S Jaishankar, who is in Manipur, visited the all-women Ima market in Imphal on Sunday (November 27, 2022). Jaishankar shared the video and photos from his visit on Twitter, calling it a "great example of Nari Shakti powering economic growth." The all-women market, also known as the 'Mothers' Market,' 'Ima Keithel,' or 'Nupi Keithel,' is said to be nearly 500 years old and is solely managed and run by women. "Visited the Peace Memorial outside Imphal. Located at the foot of the Red Hills, it is a reminder of events that helped shape India’s history.

Jaishankar is in Manipur for a three-day visit, which began on Saturday, to attend the ongoing 'Manipur Sangai Festival 2022.' On Saturday, the Union Minister arrived at Bir Tikendrajit International Airport, where he was greeted by several BJP leaders. On Saturday evening, he attended an interactive programme hosted by the Confederation of Indian Industry and moderated by MEA Joint Secretary (ED) Md Noor Rahman Sheikh at Classic Grande in the city.

S Jaishankar working to improve connectivity and infrastructure

Union Minister for External Affairs S Jaishankar said the central government was working to improve connectivity and infrastructure in the Northeast. Stressing the importance of improving connectivity in the Northeast as it would open up a gateway to the wider world, Jaishankar tweeted, "Assured that we are working to improve connectivity within the Northeast and to the wider world; and expand its access to global markets and workplace."The Foreign minister, who arrived in Manipur capital Imphal on a two-day visit, attended an interactive programme held at Classic Grande in the city on Saturday evening. The External Affairs minister tweeted, "Delighted to interact with the business community in Imphal today afternoon. Modi Government is giving utmost priority to the development of the North East, including Manipur. It is visible in both resources and attention."He added that India`s G20 presidency will be celebrated at various places across the country, including Manipur."Our upcoming Presidency of the G20 will showcase Northeast to the world, with attendant tourism benefits," Jaishankar said.

The interactive programme was hosted jointly by the Ministry of External Affairs and the Confederation of Indian Industries (CII). India will assume the presidency of the G20 for one year from December 1. The country will host over 200 meetings with the objective of securing global economic growth and prosperity. As one of the biggest multilateral platforms commanding 85 per cent of the world`s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and two-thirds of its population, the G20 wields significant influence, especially among the developed countries in North America and Europe.

G20 Presidency all eyes are set on New Delhi

The Global South refers to the developing and less developed countries in Latin America, Asia, Africa and Oceania. As India took over G20 Presidency for the year 2023 from Indonesia, all eyes are set on New Delhi as it sets the agenda for creating an environment for better cooperation between the Global South and advanced nations. The agenda will likely be cooperation for sustainable and equitable development for shared global peace and prosperity and capacity building to face emerging global challenges.