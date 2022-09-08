Sabby Dwivedi gets candid about the ebbs and flows of a producer's life

What do you think it is to be a producer? Investing money and paying off the cast and crew? Well, if you think so, your thoughts are about to change. We are confident that you are well aware of the name, Sabby Dwivedi. This young boy is prominent in the entertainment world as a producer and has worked on several hit projects.

While a lot of people think that a producer's life is all-cuckoo land, Sabby shares a different story. Talking about the positive points of filmmaking, he says, "There is something different about the shoot life. The entertainment industry employs people from different walks of life and with unusual talents. By being on the set as a producer, you get to meet these individuals and grow as a human."

Adding further to the pros of being a producer, Sabby Dwivedi says that a producer gets to be creative and open to all the possibilities that come their way. They have the power to bestow people with something fresh and unique. Sabby Dwivedi also mentioned that the constant pursuit of new content causes a producer to think outside the box. Of course, there is a lot of responsibility, but it makes both you and the film better."

A producer's life is about a lot of things. With the windfall of working in the most desired field, there are a few unavoidable drawbacks as well. Speaking of which, Sabby Dwivedi underlines how tough it is to find a new story and new talents. "People always want something fresh. They are done watching the same types of stories with similar faces. And our struggles to meet their demands are formidable."

Besides this, we also remember Sabby Dwivedi expressing how OTT platforms have cluttered the market with a cosmic number of entertainment items. It's tough to stand out from the crowd, isn't it?

Sabby Dwivedi is a unique mind. He has always used his capabilities to bring new music videos to the audience. Many of his produced music videos have amassed more than a million views, and Magnum is one of them. Sabby Dwivedi will soon unveil his new projects.

(Disclaimer: Above mentioned article is a sponsored feature, This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.)