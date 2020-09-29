SAD leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa alleges death threat from Pakistan amid ongoing Bollywood drug probe

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Monday alleged that he received a death threat from Pakistan asking him to withdraw the complaint against Bollywood amid the ongoing probe in a drug-related case.

Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, he said, "I got a call from Pakistan in which the caller threatened me to withdraw the complaint against Bollywood or I might have to face serious consequences if I don’t do as they desire."

He alleged that he received the call from one Mohammad Wasim, who told him to withdraw the complaint filed against Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar as 'Bhai' has asked him to. Sirsa further said that the caller asked him to take back his complaint and on further asking about 'bhai's' identity, the caller said, "you and your family will know when we shoot you".

He said, "I urge you to kindly investigate this number and address my concerns. Such threats do not affect me but the mastermind behind these threats should be exposed."

In a letter to the DCP West, he said, "Respectfully I have to state that, the undersigned was the former MLA, Shiromani Akali Dal. That last year on 1 Aug 2019 I had filed the Complaint with the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) against Bollywood actors seen in a viral video taken at director Karan Johar's house party. In which I had shared photos of the complaint and met Sh. Rakesh Asthana, Chief of NCB at BSF headquarter, Delhi regarding submission of complaint for investigation & action against film Producer Karan Johar and others for organizing drug party at his residence in Mumbai."

"Today, in connection with this, I received the call from the number...in which the caller threatened me to stop for raising the voice in Karan Johar Drug Case and also threatened me that if I won't stop this issue than my family would not escaped," he added.

"The conversation between the undersigned and the Caller is reproduce herewith:-

The Caller: Aap Manjinder Singh Sirsa Bol Rahe hai

Manjinder Singh Sirsa( the undersigned): Ha Mai Manjinder Singh Sirsa Bol Raha Hun.

Manjinder Singh Sirsa: Aap Kaun Bol Rahe hai

The Caller: Mai Mohd. Wasim Bol Raha Hun.

The caller threatened S.Manjinder Singh Sirsa by saying "Bhai Ne Bola Hai Karan Johar Aur Bollywood Wala Masala Band Karo"

When Manjinder Singh Sirsa asked the caller "Who Bhai?"

He said- "Tum Bhai ko nahijaante? Bhai ko to pura desh Jaanta hai. Ye Pange lena band karo warna sabko nibta denge"

Manjinder Singh Sirsa: Who is Bhai

He replied "Chup Chap ye Bollywood wali Nautanki band kar... apna case wapas Le warna tereko Thokenge!"

Manjinder Singh Sirsa asked once more- "Hai kaun ye Bhai?"

To which he replied- "Kuo Marna Chahta hal. Jab Goli lagegi to tere ko to Kya tere parivar ko bhi Pala Chal jayega Bhai kaun hai!"

"In the light of the above background, you are requested to kindly take appropriate action against the caller namely Mohd Wasim who called from the above-said number as he wanted to stop from raising my voice for my strong belief, that the investigation should be done in the drug case. Therefore, immediate action should be taken against the person namely Mohd. Wasim and the names of other persons who are involved in this crime also be taken out, as he is repeatedly saying "BHAI Ji, who is the real culprit behind this threatening call," added the statement

On September 15, Sirsa has filed a complaint against Karan Johar, Deepika Padukone, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Varun Dhawan and other stars over their old party video. He alleged that "drugs were used" by those who attended the party.

"That party video must be investigated into," he had tweeted, along with a copy of his complaint.

Earlier, the lawmaker had also tweeted the video in question. "The said video sets ground for investigation against the attendees for contravention in relation to the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, Indian Penal Code, 1860 and Information Technology Act, 2000 as can be seen in video," he had said in the complaint.

"A video was shot during the party, later circulated, and shared on social media and networking sites including, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube etc. In the video the above-named persons can be witnessed consuming Narcotic Drugs/Psychotropic substances," Manjinder Singh Sirsa added.

The drugs conspiracy has become the talking point in Bollywood after names of actress Rhea Chakraborty and several others emerged in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. She has been arrested by the NCB.