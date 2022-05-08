Jayachandra, Vennela, Tushar Mahadik, Suhas, Kothapally Nagaraju, Oviya Singh – none of these names ring a bell, do they? They’re not “famous”, they’re just like you and me and they all have one thing in common – they’re Stewards for Soil.

Have you heard of the Movement to Save Soil Sadhguru, Founder-Isha Foundation, launched this global movement in March this year to save the world’s soils from becoming extinct. Ever heard of ‘soil extinction’. It’s a clear and present danger though few have heard of because it’s rarely been talked about – till now. What ‘soil extinction’ means is that we could all be living (or dying) in a desert less than 3 decades from now as fertile soils of the earth rapidly turn to sand.

When Vennela from Telangana heard about this silent catastrophe, she chose not to remain silent. She began a 5000 km journey from her village on 1st May. She will cycle across 33 districts in her state “to make people aware of the soil situation”, she says. “If we do not save our soil now, we will be producing only 40% of the food that we do now, in 2045.” A solo rider, she’s meeting farmers in every village and talking to them about soil health. What made her do it?

After trying to wake up the world to the threat of soil extinction for 30 years, Sadhguru decided to embark on a lone motorcycle journey across 27 nations, covering 30,000 km in 100 days to get the world’s attention. It may have worked – Save Soil is on many lips now and it’s more than just lip service; leaders and political parties from over 70 nations have pledged their support to enhance organic content in agricultural soils to secure food and water needs of Humanity.

“Talking, preaching, campaigning time is over. We have come to a place where if there is no significant policy change in all the nations, we cannot really make it happen,” said Sadhguru in Paris during his journey. This is what the Movement aims to achieve – to urge the nations of the world to formulate policies that will save agricultural soils from becoming sand.

Policymaking, we all know, is not as easy as it sounds. Especially for an issue that hasn’t got its due. This means policies have to be ‘demand generated’ – people must ask for it. For people to tell their leaders to save soil, they must first know that soil needs saving. This is what Vennela is doing- educating people.

Her state mate Kothapally Nagaraju too has undertaken a similar solo journey of 2200 km across all the districts of Telangana state to educate people and gather support.

Jayachandra is quite literally a foot soldier for the Movement. On 21st March- the same day that Sadhguru began his lone motorcycle journey from London- Jayachandra began his own padyatra from Kashi. He’s walking all the way to Coimbatore with the message: “let’s wake up and tell our leaders we must all unite to save soil.”

Tushar Mahadik is going a step further – he’s running to Save Soil; a 1000-km solo journey that aims to inspire people to lend their voice for soil.

Sunil, a professional mountaineer, has now taken up the monumental task for climbing up the Mt.Everest and on his way in Camp 3 today, dedicating this to the Save Soil movement.

While several political, business, social, cultural and environment leaders have thrown their weight behind the Movement, the most heartwarming support has come from an unexpected quarter: children. Around the world, in every city that Sadhguru visits, hordes of children run up to him, embrace him and pledge their support.

But 11-year-old Suhas from Hyderabad did something quite extraordinary- he skated 100 km in one day to raise awareness for the Movement.

Suhas (11) was moved by Sadhguru’s action towards SaveSoil Movement and decided to do his bit. He did 100kms skating yesterday from Hyderabad towards Nagarjuna Sagar. Neither he lost his balance or determination despite pain:)#savesoil @SadhguruJV @cpsavesoil pic.twitter.com/NBLmI2PUry — Swathi Grandhe #SaveSoil (@SwathiGrandhe) April 16, 2022

Touched by his commitment, Sadhguru tweeted “Dearest Suhas, my admiration & gratitude to your contribution to #SaveSoil. May your expression of commitment find its way into hearts of those yet to come awake. Deeply appreciate your efforts but do not hurt yourself further. Just inspire your friends to stand up for Soil.”

Dearest Suhas, my admiration & gratitude to your contribution to #SaveSoil. May your expression of commitment find its way into hearts of those yet to come awake. Deeply appreciate your efforts but do not hurt yourself further. Just inspire your friends to stand up for Soil. -Sg https://t.co/wlmUzw9JEz — Sadhguru (@SadhguruJV) April 18, 2022

Another 11-year-old who caught Sadhguru’s attention is Oviya Singh. The spunky youngster did an 8-minute TED talk on Save Soil. “We’re running out of food because we’re running out of the source of food, soil,” she told her audience making an impassioned appeal to support the Movement launched by “this wise old man.”

“Congratulations Oviya for using your Voice & talent to #SaveSoil. May your involvement & concern for soil inspire citizens around the world to speak up for soil. I’m counting on you to keep up the energy & momentum till the #JourneyForSoil achieves success. Blessings,” Sadhguru tweeted.

Congratulations Oviya for using your Voice & talent to #SaveSoil. May your involvement & concern for soil inspire citizens around the world to speak up for soil. I’m counting on you to keep up the energy & momentum till the #JourneyForSoil achieves success. Blessings. -Sg https://t.co/qwwOdj6n5F — Sadhguru (@SadhguruJV) April 18, 2022

The Save Soil Movement is aiming to reach 3.5 billion people globally to raise their voice for soil, turning it into a people’s movement and driving political will to enact urgent policies to save soil.

Jayachandra, Vennela, Tushar Mahadik, Suhas, Kothapally Nagaraju and Oviya Singh are all doing their bit to reach this number. In doing so, they’re demonstrating the Power of One in driving change.