Sam Pitroda Re-appointed As Indian Overseas Congress Chairman

Congress re-appointed Sam Pitroda as a chairman of the Indian Overseas Congress with immediate effect. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Jun 26, 2024, 08:45 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Sam Pitroda Re-appointed As Indian Overseas Congress Chairman

New Delhi: The Congress party on Wednesday announced the re-appointed of Sam Pitroda as a chairman of the Indian Overseas Congress with immediate effect. 

"Hon'ble Congress President has reappointed Shri Sam Pitroda as Chairman of the Indian Overseas Congress with immediate effect," senior party leader KC Venugopal said in an official statement.

 

The AICC released a statement that stated that the Congress President has reappointed Sam Pitroda to the position with immediate effect.

Earlier this year in May, Pitroda resigned from his position amid controversies surrounding his remarks about the appearance of Indians. Following this, the grand old party distanced itself from Pitroda's comments.

 

