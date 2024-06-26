Sam Pitroda Re-appointed As Indian Overseas Congress Chairman

New Delhi: The Congress party on Wednesday announced the re-appointed of Sam Pitroda as a chairman of the Indian Overseas Congress with immediate effect.

"Hon'ble Congress President has reappointed Shri Sam Pitroda as Chairman of the Indian Overseas Congress with immediate effect," senior party leader KC Venugopal said in an official statement.

Sam Pitroda re-appointed as chairman of the Indian Overseas Congress with immediate effect pic.twitter.com/JZNb5P3PCD — ANI (@ANI) June 26, 2024

Earlier this year in May, Pitroda resigned from his position amid controversies surrounding his remarks about the appearance of Indians. Following this, the grand old party distanced itself from Pitroda's comments.