'Samadhan Yatra': Prashant Kishor taunts Bihar CM Nitish Kumar; says THIS

Political strategist Prashant Kishor, who is touring Bihar for creating awareness among the voters, today took a dig at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over the latter's 'Samadhan Yatra'. Kishor indirectly said that Kumar's visit is just a show-off as the chief minister will complete his 'yatra' within 3-4 hours covering a population of 30-40 lakhs and meeting officials.

"The Chief Minister of Bihar is going on his 14th "Yatra". Sir will complete the "yatra" of districts with 30-40 lakh population in 4-5 hours, meeting officials, public representatives and some local people!" said Kishor.

He also asked people to take a Twitter poll- "Do you think, people will get some benefit from this “Yatra” of Nitish ji?" The poll had a little over 2000 votes at the time of publishing this story and 65% of people voted in negatively.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is undertaking Samadhan Yatra from today. In a series of tweets, he said, "Under 'Samadhan Yatra', I will visit different districts of the state from today to take stock of the progress of development works and implementation of schemes in Bihar. In this visit, inspections of important schemes, meetings with identified groups and district-level review meetings will be held. This will speed up the development works and solve the problems of the people."

He will review ongoing government projects during his yatra from January 5-29 and will also interact with people. His cabinet ministers will also accompany him. Kumar will cover 18 districts under his 'yatra'.

"The minister in charge of the district and the resident minister of the district, besides the chief secretary, DGP and additional chief secretary, principal secretary or the secretary of the departments handling the project will take part in the review meetings. Local MPs, MLAs and MLCs may also take part voluntarily," a circular issued by the cabinet secretariat said.

(2/2) इस यात्रा में महत्वपूर्ण योजनाओं का निरीक्षण, चिह्नित समूहों के साथ बैठक तथा जिलास्तरीय समीक्षा बैठक की जाएगी। इससे विकास कार्यों को गति मिलेगी तथा लोगों की समस्याओं का समाधान होगा। — Nitish Kumar (@NitishKumar) January 5, 2023

According to the schedule, the review meeting of the Sheohar and Sitamarhi districts will be held at Sitamarhi on January 6 after which Kumar will return to Patna. Besides, meetings will be held in Vaishali, Siwan and Saran (Chhapra) on January 7, 8 and 9, respectively, marked by a night stay at Patna on each day.

The CM will resume the yatra in Madhubani on January 11 and then hold a meeting at Darbhanga the next day. Subsequently, a similar exercise will be held in Supaul on January 17, in Saharsa on January 18 and in Araria on January 19, reported PTI.

He will also hold a review meeting in Banka on January 28 and of Munger, Lakhisarai and Sheikhpura districts at Munger on January 29.