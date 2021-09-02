Samosa with serial number! Netizen's picture goes viral, Twitter has a field day

The samosa is one of Indians' favourite snack. A cup of garam chai and samosas can make for an ideal morning or evening snack for most desi citizens, who love everything from its crunchy crust to the yummy filling of potatoes among other vegetables. While the samosa might vary slightly from region to region in the country, it remains a favourite food to snack on.

But in a funny incident that has come to light, a Twitter user had ordered the humble snack online and what he received was samosas that had a serial number at the bottom of the crust. The user, Nitin Misra, shared the pictures on Twitter and wrote, "Samosas I ordered had serial numbers. Can tech pls stay away from my halwai."

Samosas I ordered had serial numbers. Can tech pls stay away from my halwai. pic.twitter.com/DKo1duIiC9 — Nitin Misra (@nitinmisra) September 1, 2021

The post garnered many funny ractions from other Twitter users with nearly 700 people retweeting the post and almost 11k likes. Some user were left laughing, while other took a cheeky dig and said barcodes were necessary considering how precious a samosa was. Here are some funny reactions from the Twitterati:

Just in case you develop a bad stomach after eating them, you need to quote those batch numbers as reference! — Dominic Prasanna (@DominicPrasanna) September 2, 2021

Download chatni from the given QR code on the samosa — Mutton Chops (@Chill_e_illahi) September 2, 2021