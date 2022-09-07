SAMS Odisha 2022 +3 Merit List Result for Admission TODAY at 2 pm for round 1 at samsodisha.gov.in- Here’s how to check
SAMS Odisha 2022 +3 Merit List 2022: DHE Odisha will be releasing the SAMS Odisha Plus 3 merit list today, on September 7, 2022 for Round 1 of admissions. Students will be able to check their SAMS Odisha merit list at 2 pm on the official website - samsodisha.gov.in, scroll down for more details.
SAMS Odisha +3 Merit List 2022: Department of Higher Education, DHE Odisha will be releasing the SAMS Odisha +3 Merit List 2022 today, on September 7, 2022. On the official website, samsodisha.gov.in, applicants for SAMS Odisha Plus 3 admissions will be able to view the round 1 merit and selection list. According to a site update, the SAMS Odisha +3 Merit List 2022 PDF and download link would be made accessible at 2 PM today. Everyone is aware that this Plus 3 merit list will likely be made public in sections for each location.
SAMS Odisha +3 Merit List 2022: Date and Time
|Event
|Details
|SAMS Odisha Plus 3 Merit List for Round 1
|September 7, 2022 (Today)
|
Plus 3 merit list time 2
|2:00 PM
|Official website
|samsodisha.gov.in
|Admission and online data updation of admitted students in First Selection
|September 7 to 11, 2022
SAMS Odisha +3 Merit List 2022: Here's how to check
Step 1. Go to the official website of SAMS Odisha
Step 2. Click on the second merit list link on the homepage
Step 3. The SAMS Odisha +3 Admissions Second Merit List will appear on the page
Step 4. Save the document for further use
Please inform the students that being placed on the SAMS Odisha +3 Merit List is not the last step in the admissions process. Everyone will then need to update the same information and continue with the primary application process with their universities.
