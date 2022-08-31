SAMS Odisha Plus 3 Admission 2022: The Higher Department of Education, DHE, Odisha released the SAMS Odisha Plus 3 Admission 2022 forms on August 11, 2022. The DHE will end the SAMS Odisha Plus 3 Admission 2022 form on the official website, samsodisha.gov, tomorrow, September 1, 2022. in Candidates should take note that, according to the official notification issued by the DHE, the first merit list would be posted on September 7, 2022.

According to the schedule, the candidates who are chosen on the initial merit list will start the admission process and online data updates for accepted students on September 7, 2022, at 2 PM, and continue until September 11, 2022, at 5 PM, including Sunday. The online forms must be submitted by tomorrow, September 1, 2022, at 11:45 pm.

SAMS Odisha Admission 2022: Here’s how to apply

Visit the website - samsodisha.gov.in

Then click on Degree +3 under Higher Education

Click on the student login

Fill in the details

Submit and download the form

Keep a copy with you for future reference

When the first merit list is published, a link to it will be made available, and candidates can access it using their login information. Candidates should be aware that a second merit list will be released on September 16, 2022, so those who didn't make it on the first list need not fret. According to the revised timeline schedule, forms must be submitted by September 1, 2022, at 11:45 p.m. On September 7, 2022, the first merit list would be released.





