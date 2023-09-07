trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2659002
'Sanatana Dharma' Row: ‘No One Can Challenge Hindu Dharma Till...’, Warns Smriti Irani

The Union Minister took a dig at Udhayanidhi Stalin and those who supported his "Sanatan Dharma" remark at the Janmashtami celebration in Delhi's Dwarka.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 07, 2023, 12:03 PM IST|Source: ANI
New Delhi: Coming down heavily on DMK leader and Tamil Nadu minister Udhayanidhi Stalin for his remark equating 'Sanatan Dharma' with "mosquitoes, dengue, malaria, fever and corona", Union Minister Smriti Irani on Wednesday said that the chants for Lord Krishna should be so loud that they reach those who challenge Sanatan Dharma.

The Union Minister took a dig at Udhayanidhi Stalin and those who supported his "Sanatan Dharma" remark at the Janmashtami celebration in Delhi's Dwarka. "Our voices must reach those people who challenged 'Sanatan Dharma'. Till devotees are alive, no one can challenge our 'dharma' and faith...", she said.


Earlier on Wednesday PM Narendra Modi in his meeting with Cabinet ministers raised the issue. According to sources the Prime Minister said that ministers should give a befitting reply to the Sanatan Dharma debate and use facts to counter the opposition. 

On Wednesday, Tamil Nadu Sports Minister Udyanidhi Stalin and Congress leader Priyank Kharge were booked for allegedly "hurting religious sentiments". An FIR was filed on a complaint by two advocates at Rampur in Uttar Pradesh.

Udhyanidhi's remarks had triggered a backlash from the BJP, which accused the DMK and the Congress, its partner in Tamil Nadu, of advocating the abolition of Sanatan Dharma. Speaking at the Chennai conference last week, Udhayanidhi said 'Sanatana' (Sanatan Dharma) is like malaria and dengue, which should not be merely opposed but eradicated.

"A few things cannot be opposed but should only be abolished. We can't merely oppose dengue, mosquitoes, malaria, or corona. They have to be eradicated. Rather than opposing Sanatana, it should be eradicated," he said.

