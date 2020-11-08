हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Agra

Sand mining mafias mows down police constable under tractor in Agra

At five o'clock on Sunday morning, illegal sand mining was reported at Saina police station and the tractor-trolley was coming from Rajasthan towards Agra. 

AGRA: A police constable was allegedly crushed to death under a tractor by suspected sand mining mafia in Agra's Kheragarh area in Uttar Pradesh. According to reports, the mining mafia fled from the spot leaving the tractor behind following committing the crime.

At five o'clock on Sunday morning, illegal sand mining was reported at Saina police station and the tractor-trolley was coming from Rajasthan towards Agra. Reports stated that Constable Sonu tried to stop the tractor when the driver mounted the vehicle on the cop, leaving him grievously injured. 

The constable was rushed to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment. 

