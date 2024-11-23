Sangli Vidhan Sabha Chunav Result 2024 Live Winner and Losser Candidate Rajesh Sudhir Dada Gadgil-BJP, Prithviraj Gulabrao Patil-INC Total Votes Margin BJP Congress Shiv Sena NCP ECI Maharashtra Assembly election result

Sangli Assembly Election Result 2024 Live: Renowned for its agricultural productivity, especially in sugar production, Sangli is a politically strategic constituency in Maharashtra. Its diverse voter base often plays a decisive role in shaping election outcomes.

Key Candidates in the 2024 Race

The 2024 assembly elections in Sangli feature 14 contestants from a pool of 33 initial applicants. Notable candidates include:

Sudhirdada Alias Dhananjay Hari Gadgil (BJP): Representing the Mahayuti alliance, Gadgil is aiming to strengthen BJP's presence.

Prithviraj (BABA) Gulabrao Patil (INC): A popular figure for the Maha Vikas Aghadi, Patil is vying for a strong comeback.

Satish Bhupal Sanadi (Rashtriya Samaj Paksha): Backed by grassroots support, Sanadi is an emerging contender in the constituency.

Sangli Vidhan Sabha Chunav Vote Counting 2024 Live:





Mahayuti vs. MVA: The Clash of Alliances

The contest in Sangli is emblematic of the larger battle between the Mahayuti alliance, consisting of BJP, Shiv Sena (Shinde faction), and NCP (Ajit Pawar group), and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), which includes Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and NCP (Sharad Pawar faction).

Local Issues Take Center Stage

Prithviraj Patil’s campaign focuses on addressing Sangli's agrarian challenges and improving infrastructure, while BJP candidate Gadgil emphasizes ongoing development projects and economic growth.

Challenges in Retaining and Gaining Ground

The BJP, which has held the constituency in recent years, faces strong opposition from the MVA, determined to reclaim Sangli’s political relevance.

Awaiting the Results

As counting progresses, the final outcome in Sangli will be a key indicator of voter sentiment in Maharashtra. Stay tuned for updates as this pivotal contest unfolds.