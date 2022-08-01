Sanjay Raut Arrest: Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray today met party MP Sanjay Raut's family after the latter's arrest in Patra Chawl land scam case. Uddhav Thackeray, after meeting the family, targeted the BJP in a press conference.



"I am definitely proud of Sanjay Raut," Thackeray said. "Sanjay Raut is my friend, a journalist and a Shiv Sainik. Raut has given a statement that he will not surrender even if he dies," Thackeray added.



"In today's politics, force is being used. BJP and Nadda need to think about what will happen to them (in future)," he added.



"BJP President JP Nadda gave a speech confirming what I said the other day. It's time for all people to open their eyes and ears and let the common citizen decide where they want to take our country," Thackeray said



Politics has become disgusting now: Uddhav Thackeray



Thackeray further said that there was a "Hitler-era situation" in the country today. "If anyone speaks against the government, he would be arrested," the Shiv Sena chief said.



I was the Chief Minister but I never got power in my head: Uddhav Thackeray



"If you want to end the party, go before the people and present your views and then the people can take a decision," the former Maharashtra Chief Minister said attacking the Eknath Shinde camp.



"I was Chief Minister for two and a half years but I never lost my head, because, Balasaheb used to say that power comes and goes, but you should be humble. I have been trying to be humble," he said.



"Those who have lost their minds, should not act recklessly. Days and times are not always good for everyone," Uddhav Thackeray said.