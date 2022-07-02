Sanjay Raut grilled by ED for over 10 hours amid Maharashtra power crisis

Mumbai: Shiv Sena MP and Uddhav Thackeray’s confidant Sanjay Raut on Friday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Mumbai to record his statement in an alleged money laundering case. According to reports, Raut was grilled by the anti-corruption agency for almost 10 hours and told the media that he is fully cooperating in the investigation. Raut reached the ED office at Ballard Estate in south Mumbai around 11.30 in the morning and left around 10 at night. "It is our duty to go in front of the central agencies if they have any doubt in their minds so that people do not have any doubt in their minds about us. We were questioned for 10 hours and we gave full co-operation," Raut told reporters outside the ED office.

"I gave full cooperation and answered all their questions. I will appear again if they call me," Raut said while speaking to the media outside.

Earlier, the heavy police force was deployed outside the central agency's office as a large number of Shiv Sena workers were present at the spot. Barricades were placed on the roads leading to the office.

After his arrival, the Sena MP waved at his supporters before entering the office with his lawyer and urged his party members not to assemble or cause any trouble outside the ED office.

Without sharing the details of the questions during interrogation, Raut said “I was fearless and undaunted and have not done anything wrong in life".

When asked whether it is a politically motivated case, Raut said, "We will come to know that later. I think I am appearing before an agency which is neutral, and I have full confidence in them."

Why is Sanjay Raut being investigated?

In April this year, the ED had also attached immovable properties worth Rs 11.15 crore, including a flat at Dadar, held by Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut`s wife Varsha and eight land parcels at Kihim near Alibaug, jointly held by the latter with Swapna Patkar, in connection with the redevelopment scam. Swapna is the wife of Sujit Patkar, who is a close associate of the Sena leader.

The ED had earlier summoned him on June 28. However, Raut had termed the ED's summons as a "conspiracy" to stop him from fighting against the Shiv Sena's political opponents in the wake of a rebellion by party MLAs and said he will not be able to appear before the agency on Tuesday as he had to attend a meeting in Alibag (Raigad district). The ED then issued a fresh summons and asked him to appear before it on Friday.

