'Sanjay Raut Kingpin Of Khichadi Scam, Took Rs 1 Cr Bribe': Sanjay Nirupam

Former Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam today made an explosive claim levelling serious allegations against Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut. Nirupam alleged that Sanjay Raut is the kingpin of the 'Khichadi scam' and even took Rs one crore bribe through his family members and business partners. “The Enforcement Directorate (ED) should widen the ambit of its investigation to include the family members of Sanjay Raut and he should be arrested. He is the main kingpin of the entire scam in which money meant to feed poor migrants was looted,” alleged Nirupam.

Nirupam alleged that Sahyadri Refreshments, the accused company, purportedly paid bribes through checks, which were then deposited into the bank accounts of Raut's daughter, brother, and one of his associates. According to Nirupam, numerous checks issued by Sahyadri Refreshments, totalling around Rs one crore, were deposited into the bank accounts of Raut's daughter, brother, and business partner on various dates spanning from May 2020 to January 2021.

Nirupam further claimed that Raut reeled off the cheque amounts of Rs 3.5 lakh, Rs 5 lakh, Rs 1.25 lakh, Rs 3 lakh (daughter's bank account); Rs 5 lakh and Rs 1.25 lakh (brother's account) and partner Sujit Patkar's accounts cheques of Rs 14 lakh, Rs 14 lakh, Rs 10 lakh, Rs 1.90 lakh and Rs 1.90 lakh. Nirupam claimed that the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had awarded Sahyadri Refreshments a contract to provide 300 gms 'khichdi' at Rs 35/plate for the stranded migrants at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown.

“In turn, Sahyadri Refreshments gave a sub-contract to another party which would supply 100 gms 'khichdi' at Rs 16/plate. This means that 200 gms of 'khichdi' intended for the poor, stranded, migrants was 'stolen' by Sanjay Raut and his partners,” declared Nirupam.

Alleging further irregularities in the contract, Nirpuam claimed that the sub-contractor had allegedly shown the kitchen of a private restaurant in the western suburbs to fulfil the contract requirements.

Nirupam was expelled by the Congress last weekend after he launched a venomous tirade against the party's top leadership as well as Maha Vikas Aghadi ally SS (UBT) leaders, and is now likely to switch sides to another political party.

Reacting to Sanjay Nirupam's allegations, Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Anand Dubey said that the former Congress leader is intentionally trying to malign the image of our leaders like Amol Kirthikar and Sanjay Raut when the elections are going to be held on May 20 in Mumbai. "He is raising a four-year-old issue, why have you been silent for this long?...When Congress expelled him and he was roaming for a ticket, he asked every party for this and when nothing seemed to be working, he is now conspiring to malign the image of Shiv Sena," said Dubey.