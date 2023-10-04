New Delhi: Terming the arrest of party leader Sanjay Singh by the Enforcement Directorate as "totally illegal", Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said that it shows the "frustration" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and claimed that many more opposition leaders will be arrested till the elections.

"The arrest of Sanjay Singh is totally illegal. This shows Modiji's frustration. They will arrest many more opposition leaders till the elections," Kejriwal said in a post on X.

Sanjay Singh, MP, was taken into custody after a day-long interrogation by ED officials at his Delhi residence. He was later brought to the ED office.

Sanjay Singh's party colleague and former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was also arrested in the liquor policy scam case and is in jail. Sisodia was arrested by the CBI on February 26 for his alleged role in the scam.

The central probe agency on Wednesday morning raided the residence of Sanjay Singh in connection with the now-cancelled liquor excise policy in Delhi. The development followed ED's raid on the premises of Sanjay Singh's close aides.

The Delhi excise policy case pertains to allegations that the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22 allowed cartelisation and favoured certain dealers who had allegedly paid bribes for it, a charge that has been strongly refuted by the AAP. ED has so far filed five chargesheets in the case, including against Sisodia.