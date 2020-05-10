Sankashti Chaturthi 2020: Here's the history and significance of this day

Sankashti Chaturthi which is celebrated on the fourth day of Krishna Paksha of the lunar month as per the Hindi calendar. This year it falls on May 10, and it is considered to be a very auspicious day. On this day devotees worship Lord Ganesha and seek his blessings to avert bad times.

The word 'Sankashti' means to deliver us from difficult times in Sanskrit while chaturthi means furth day of the month. If Sankashti Chaturthi falls on a Tuesday it is called Angaraki Sankashti Chaturthi.

As per religious beliefs, around 700 BC people began celebrating this day as an obstacle removal ritual. People pray to Lord Ganesha on this day to help them to emerge victorious while dealing with tough situations.

On Sankashti Chaturthi devotees observe a fast from sunrise to moonrise which they break at night after praying to Ganesha and then looking at the moon.

People decorate the Ganesha idols and light diyas, they also prepare Modaks because it is one of the favourites of Lord Ganesha.

Though this year due to the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic people will not be celebrating Sankashti Chaturthi as no one is allowed to leave homes and also temples and other religious placdes have been shut due to the nationwide lockdown.