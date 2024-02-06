New Delhi: In a significant move bolstering its 2024 Lok Sabha election campaign, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday released a film based on the Prime Minister Mudra Yojana (PMMY) in eight languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Assamese, Odia, Bengali and Hindi. The film, which was unveiled through BJP's official social media channels, received widespread attention after Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself shared it on the microblogging platform 'X'.

मुद्रा योजना के तहत 44 करोड़ से ज्यादा कोलैटरल फ्री लोन दिये गये हैं, जिससे करोड़ों लघु उद्यमी सशक्त हुए हैं। इनमें से 70% महिलाएं हैं।



नौकरी चाहने वाले, अब नौकरी निर्माता हैं।



ये है मोदी की गारंटी।#TabhiTohSabModiKoChunteHain



A collection of five films, spanning eight languages, showcased pivotal government policies that have been enacted over the years.

The BJP had on January 25 launched its poll campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabha Election 2024 with a new slogan, "Modi ko chunte hai," (let us choose Prime Minister Narendra Modi). The campaign was launched in the presence of PM Modi, with party president JP Nadda releasing the theme song in a 2-minute, 10-second video, "Sapne Nahi Haqeeqat Bunte Hai, Tabhi Toh Sab Modi Ko Chunte Hai."

During the campaign launch, which was done at the First Time Voters Conclave, NaMo Navmatdata Sammelan, a music video was released that showcased how Prime Minister Modi has turned the dreams and aspirations of crores of Indians into reality.

Turning Dreams Into Reality

Under the banner of "Sapne Nahi Haqeeqat Bunte, Tabhi Toh Sab Modi Ko Chunte Hai," the campaign underscores Prime Minister Narendra Modi's track record in translating the dreams and aspirations of millions into tangible achievements. The campaign narrative highlights PM Modi's commitment to fulfilling promises, not just for the current generation but also for the past and future generations, aptly dubbed as 'Amrit Peedhi.'

These policies are the Mudra Yojana, Jan Dhan Yojana, Ujjwala Yojana, UPI-digital public infrastructure and the PM Awas Yojana. The first set of films in 8 different languages speaks about the Mudra Yojna- a transformative initiative empowering millions of people and fostering entrepreneurship. Similarly, the large number of women, Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes and OBCs who are beneficiaries of the scheme is also noteworthy.

Modi Govt's Mudra Scheme

In its campaign, the BJP says that the Mudra scheme has resulted in over 44 crore mortgage-free cash loans that have empowered billions of entrepreneurs, 70% of whom are women. Job seekers are now job creators. This is Modi's guarantee. #TabhiTohSabModiKoChunteHain.

PM Modi has delivered dreams spanning years, decades, and even 500 years, said the BJP during the launch of the campaign song. The hashtag "TabhiTohSabModiKoChunteHain" has been trending on social media, with people from all walks of life sharing the policy films.

The trend was also active on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's personal app - the Narendra Modi App (NaMo App), and was tweeted by many volunteers.