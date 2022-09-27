NewsIndia
DELHI L-G

'Satyameva Jayate': BIG win for Delhi L-G as HC orders AAP to REMOVE 'defamatory posts'

Delhi LG vs AAP: VK Saxena had sent legal notices to AAP leaders Sanjay Singh, Atishi, Saurabh Bhardwaj, Durgesh Pathak and Delhi Dialogue and Development Commission vice-chairperson Jasmine Shah. He also sought damages and compensation of Rs 2.5 crore along with interest from the political party and its five leaders.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 27, 2022, 03:28 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Delhi HC today ruled in favour of LG VK Saxena
  • It ordered AAP to remove all defamatory posts against Saxena
  • Delhi LG has filed a defamation case against the AAP leaders.

Trending Photos

'Satyameva Jayate': BIG win for Delhi L-G as HC orders AAP to REMOVE 'defamatory posts'

New Delhi: In a big victory for Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, the Delhi High Court on Tuesday restrained the AAP and its leaders from levelling "false" allegations against him. The Delhi High Court also directed the Aam Aadmi Party leaders to remove their alleged libellous posts, videos and tweets against Saxena on social media.

Reacting to the High Court order, Saxena took to Twitter and tweeted: "Satyameva Jayate" (truth alone triumphs).

 

 

The AAP leaders had alleged that Saxena had received and channelised demonetised currency in November 2016 while acting as chairman of the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC). The party had alleged that Saxena was involved in a Rs 1,400 crore scam.

Saxena had sent legal notices to AAP leaders Sanjay Singh, Atishi, Saurabh Bhardwaj, Durgesh Pathak and Delhi Dialogue and Development Commission vice-chairperson Jasmine Shah. He also sought damages and compensation of Rs 2.5 crore along with interest from the political party and its five leaders.

Saxena came under fierce attack by the AAP over his frequent run-ins with the Arvind Kejriwal government over a host of issues, including his decision to recommend a CBI probe into alleged irregularities in the implementation of Excise Policy 2021-22.

(With Agency Inputs)

Live Tv

