Sadhguru addressed the largest Save Soil event till date with 10,000 people in attendance at Dubai World Trade Centre. The Save Soil Movement also signed MOU with International Centre for Biosaline Agriculture (ICBA) to protect soil in UAE. “If you add organic content to sand it becomes soil, if you take away all the organic content from the soil it becomes sand. That is what the UAE is doing… adding organic content to the sand and making it soil. It is a commendable direction that it has taken”, said Sadhguru heaping praise on UAE in his last public address in Dubai as part of his Save Soil journey.

Remarkable to see what UAE has been able to achieve in 50 years in becoming a hub of the world. May the commitment of the leadership to #SaveSoil be another step toward the flourishing future of this nation. -Sg @MoCCaEUAE @mariammalmheiri @uaetolerance @cgidubai #SaveSoilDubai pic.twitter.com/cSwULEgB1Y — Sadhguru (@SadhguruJV) May 21, 2022

Speaking to a jam-packed audience of over 10,000 people at Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), he reminded that, “Every one of us has, intentionally or unintentionally, contributed to harming the environment and soil, so our only way to restore the health of the soil and the planet as a whole is to all be an integral part of the solution by sharing and enhancing our cooperation and efforts. It is related to our defining a correct and effective direction of commitment and the adoption of sustainable practices to jointly regenerate the soil of our world.”

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, remembered the prominent advocates of the environment of his country and spoke of the strong connection between spiritual values and our connection to the environment. He warmly thanked Sadhguru for including UAE on the journey to #SaveSoil.

In a heartfelt address, the Ambassador of India to UAE, HE Sunjay Sudhir, expresses his faith that the #SaveSoil journey will restore our relationship with Mother Earth.

Minister of Climate Change and Environment, Maryam bintMohammed Al Muhairi noted, “Our ability to protect our environment and enhance our food security is linked to the extent to which all components of society participate in this work. Therefore, we must all participate and pass on our sustainable behaviors and practices with the soil to new generations, to ensure a sustainable future for food security.”

On March 21, 2022, Sadhguru embarked on a lone motorcycle journey passing through Europe, Middle East, and India in an urgent bid to halt and reverse soil degradation. The 65-year-old Yogi is undertaking the journey to raise awareness and enact policy changes on soil extinction.

Sadhguru who reached Dubai on May 18 as part of his 30000 km lone motorcycle journey visited Jubail Mangrove Park and Emirates Bio Farm to understand the soil conservation efforts in the country. The Save Soil movement also signed an MOU with International Centre for Biosaline Agriculture (ICBA) to initiate cooperation in protecting soil in the UAE from degradation.

Sadhguru also addressed the Global Citizen Forum, Dubai and spoke about need to isolate soil as an ecological issue asserting “if you remove the foundation of life, can’t address any other issue.” He urged that the conversation about soil must reach high pitch in the world and pointed that the Business leaders have a big role to play in enhancing the message.

The Save Soil Movement is supported by various global bodies and agencies including the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD); the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP); Faith for Earth, a UNEP initiative; the World Food Programme (WFP); and the Caribbean Community (CARICOM). In the first half of Sadhguru 100 days journey, the movement has already touched over 2 billion people, with 72 nations agreeing to act to Save Soil. Several nations, including 7 Caribbean nations, Azerbaijan, Romania, UAE have signed the memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with “Save Soil” to enact policies to safeguard soil. The 54 Commonwealth of Nations, European Union, several pan-European organizations, Muslim World League have also come forward to support the Save Soil movement.