Savner Vidhan Sabha Chunav Result 2024 Live Winner and Loser Candidate Ashish Deshmukh vs Anuja Kedar Total Votes Margin BJP Congress Shiv Sena UBT NCP Sharad Pawar ECI Maharashtra Assembly election result

Savner, located in Nagpur district, is a crucial constituency in the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections, known for its diverse mix of urban and rural voters. Key candidates include Ashish Deshmukh (BJP), Anuja Kedar (INC), and Rajesh Shriram Shrikhande (Janhit Lokshahi Party). In the 2019 elections, Kedar Sunil Chhatrapal of Congress secured a significant victory, defeating BJP’s Rajeev Potdar by over 26,000 votes. With shifting political dynamics, the outcome will determine whether BJP can break Congress's dominance in the region and impact the broader Nagpur district’s political trends.
Savner, located in Maharashtra's Nagpur district, has long been a hotbed for political competition, known for its blend of urban and rural voters. In the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections, this constituency continues to hold significant importance due to its diverse electorate and shifting political dynamics.
Key Contenders in Savner’s Electoral Battle
In the 2024 race, key candidates include Ashish Deshmukh from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Anuja Kedar from the Indian National Congress (INC), and Rajesh Shriram Shrikhande from the Janhit Lokshahi Party. A total of 34 candidates applied, with 23 being accepted, 8 rejected, and 3 withdrawn. 18 contestants remain in the fight for this crucial seat.
2019 Elections: A Strong Victory for Congress
In the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Kedar Sunil Chhatrapal of Congress won the Savner seat with a commanding margin of 26,291 votes. He secured 113,184 votes, amounting to 53.47% of the vote share, defeating BJP’s Rajeev Bhaskarrao Potdar, who garnered 86,893 votes (41.05%). This victory marked Congress’s stronghold in the region, despite a competitive contest.
2014 Elections: Congress Retains Control
In the 2014 elections, Kedar Sunil Chhatrapal emerged victorious for Congress, winning 84,630 votes (45.33%) and defeating Shiv Sena’s Vinod Bapuraoji Jivtode (guruji), who secured 75,421 votes (40.39%). Kedar’s margin of victory in 2014 was 9,209 votes, continuing Congress’s dominance in the area.
Shifting Political Dynamics and Local Factors
As political alliances shift between major parties like BJP, Congress, and NCP, local issues and voter sentiment will play a pivotal role in determining the winner in Savner. With the results being closely monitored, the outcome will have broader implications for the Nagpur district and Maharashtra’s political landscape.
The Big Question: Can BJP Overcome Congress’s Stronghold?
As the counting progresses, the critical question remains whether the BJP can break Congress’s grip on Savner or if the opposition will maintain its control in this politically significant constituency. The results will offer insights into the evolving political preferences of the region.
