SBI Clerk registration form 2022 RELEASED for 5000+ posts at sbi.co.in- Check eligibility, notification and other details here

SBI Clerk Recruitment 2022: SBI Clerk 2022 application form has been released by the State Bank of India online today, September 7 at sbi.co.in, scroll down for more details.

Sep 07, 2022

SBI Recruitment 2022: The State Bank of India released the SBI Clerk application form 2022 online today, September 7 on the official website. On or before September 7, qualified candidates may complete and submit the SBI Clerk 2022 application form. On the official website, sbi.co.in, you can access the application for the SBI Clerk 2022 position.

SBI Jobs 2022: Important Dates

Events Dates
Released of SBI Clerk notification 2022 September 6, 2022
Starting date of SBI Clerk application form 2022 September 7, 2022
Last date to fill the SBI Clerk application form September 27

SBI Vacancies 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Applicants who meet the SBI Clerk eligibility criteria 2022 provided by the State Bank of India are allowed to fill out the application form.

Particulars Details
Age limit 20 to 28 years
Nationality Indian
Educational Qualification A graduate degree from a recognized university (any stream)

SBI Jobs 2022: Vacancy Details

According to the official notification, 5008 vacancies of Junior Associate (Clerk) will be recruited through this process, of which, 243 posts are for the general category, 1165 posts for other backward classes, 490 posts for economically weaker sections, 743 posts for the scheduled caste category, and 467 posts for scheduled tribe category.

SBI Vacancies 2022; download the official notice here

SBI Recruitment 2022: Here’s how to apply

  • Go to the SBI Clerk official website - sbi.co.in
  • On the “Careers” page, click on the SBI Clerk 2022 Apply Online link.
  • Click on the new registration and complete the online SBI Clerk 2022 registration process. Then, use the login details to fill the SBI Clerk application form 2022.
  • Then, upload the photograph and signature as per the specified format.
  • After reviewing the SBI Clerk 2022 application form, pay the necessary fees.
  • Finally, Candidates must take the printout of the receipt and application form for future use.

SBI Clerk 2022: Application Fees

Category Application fee
General/OBC Rs.750
Others Nil




 

 

