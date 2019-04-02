SBI PO Recruitment 2019: 2000 vacancies announced, know starting salaries offered

The State Bank of India (SBI) has announced the recruitment process of 2000 posts of Probationary Officers on its official website sbi.co.in/careers. The last date to apply for the same via online mode is April 22, 2019.

The recruitment process will be held in three phases

1. Preliminary Examination

2. Main Examination

3. Group Exercise and Interview.

Candidates are shortlisted after in the prelims will have to appear for mains. Candidates shortlisted in the Main Examination will be subsequently called for Group Exercises and Interview.

Vacancies:

SC 300

ST 150

OBC 540

EWS 200

GEN 810

Total: 2000

VI 20

Important Dates

Beginning of online application: April 2, 2019

Last date to submit online application: April 22, 2019

Payment of Application Fee/ Intimation Charges: 2 to 22 April 2019

Download of call letters for online Preliminary Examination: 3rd week of May 2019 onwards

Online Preliminary Exam: June 8, 9, 15 and 16, 2019

Result of Online Preliminary Exam: 1st week of July 2019

Download of Call letter for Main Exam: 2nd week of July 2019

Conduct of Online Main Examination: 20 July 2019

Declaration of Result of Main Examination: 3rd week of August 2019

Download of Call Letter for Group Exercises & Interview: 4th week of August 2019

Conduct of Group Exercises & Interview: September 2019

Declaration of Final Result: 2nd week of October 2019

SBI PO Compensation:

The overall annual compensation (CTC) will range between Rs 8.20 lakhs to Rs 13.08 lakh depending on place of posting and other factors.

“The starting basic pay is 27,620/- (with 4 advance increments) in the scale of 23700-980/7-30560-1145/2-32850-1310/7-42020 applicable to Junior Management Grade Scale-I. The official will also be eligible for D.A, H.R.A/ Lease rental, C.C.A, Medical and other allowances & perquisites as per rules in force from time to time. The total compensation per annum on CTC basis be a minimum of 8.20 lacs and maximum of 13.08 lacs depending on place of posting and other factors,” said SBI.

SBI may also offer a SMART Compensation Package, subject to necessary approvals, which would enable candidates a choice to monetize specific elements of the salary package.