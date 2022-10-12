SBI PO Recruitment 2022: Last day to apply for over 1600 posts TODAY at sbi.co.in- Direct link to apply here

SBI PO Recruitment 2022: The State Bank of India will conclude the SBI PO Recruitment 2022 application process today, October 12. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for over 1600 SBI PO Vacancies on the official website - sbi.co.in. Check the information about eligibility, SBI PO 2022 application deadlines, and other details below.

SBI PO 2022 Jobs: Important Dates

Application begins September 22, 2022 Last date to apply for SBI PO 2022 online October 12, 2022 SBI PO Prelims admit card download 1st / 2nd week of December 2022 onwards SBI PO 2022 Prelims exam date December 17 to 20, 2022 SBO PO Prelims result 2022 December 2022 /January 2023 SBI PO Mains exam 2022 January 2023 / February 2023

SBI PO Recrutiment 2022: Vacancy Details

Regular vacancy: 1600 Posts

Backlog vacancy: 73 Posts

SBI PO Vacancies 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Graduation in any discipline from an accredited university, or any certification that the Central Government recognises as being comparable.

Those who are completing their final year or semester of graduation may also submit a provisional application.

However, if they are called for an interview, they must present documentation proving they passed their graduation exam on or before December 31, 2022.

SBI PO Jobs 2022: Age Limit

The age limit of the candidate should be between 21 to 30 years.

SBI PO Recruitment 2022: Here’s how to apply

Go to the official website-sbi.co.in

On the appeared homepage, click on the link that reads, "RECRUITMENT OF PROBATIONARY OFFICERS"

SBI 2022 registration window would appear on the screen, register and login through the registration number and password

Now fill in the SBI PO 2022 application form

Key in the asked details and submit the documents

Pay the SBI PO application fee and submit the form

Take a printout for future references

SBI PO Vacancies 2022: Application Fees

The application cost is Rs. 700 for general, EWS, and OBC applicants. SC, ST, and candidates with disabilities are exempted form the application fee. Once paid, the application fee cannot be held in reserve for another exam or selection and will not be reimbursed on any account.