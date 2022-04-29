हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
SBI SO Recruitment 2022

SBI SO Recruitment 2022: Apply for over 30 posts at sbi.co.in, salary up to 27 lakhs, details here
Representational image

SBI SO Recruitment 2022: The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the notification to fill vacancies in regular and contractual SBI Specialist Officers (SO) positions. The online application process started on April 27.

Those who are interested can apply for the above positions online by visiting the official website of SBI- sbi.co.in

Candidates must note that recruitment for the post of chief information security officer as well as for the executive posts will be based on shortlisting, interview, and salary negotiation.

Scroll down for more details about SBI SO Recruitment 2022:

SBI SO Recruitment 2022: Vacancies

Chief Information Security Officer: 1

System Officer (Test Engineer): 2

System Officer (Web Developer): 1

System Officer (Performance/Senior Automation Test Engineer): 1

System Officer (Project Manager): 3

Executive (Test Engineer): 10

Executive (Interaction Designer): 3

Executive (Web Developer): 1

Executive (Portal Administrator): 3

Senior Executive (Performance/Automation Test Engineer): 4

Senior Executive (Interaction Designer): 2

Senior Executive (Project Manager): 4

Senior Special Executive (Project Manager): 1

SBI SO Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

Commencement of online application: April 27

Last Date to apply:  May 17

Written Exam: June 25

Admit card: May 17

SBI SO Recruitment 2022: How to apply

  • Go to the official website of SBI- sbi.co.in
  • Go to the home page and click on the careers section
  • Now, click on the SBI SO application link
  •  Select the post you want to fill the application for
  •  Register yourself as a user
  •  Fill in the application form
  • Upload documents, pay the application fees as aked
  • Save download the filled form for further use
  • Take a printout

SBI SO Recruitment 2022: Eligibility

Chief information security officer:

The candidates must not be above 53 years of age.

The candidate must possess graduation in engineering or science and PG in related fields

The candidate must also have a minimum of 15 years of experience.

System officer and executive posts:

Candidates must have completed BE and BTech in computer science, computer science and engineering or equivalent.

Must possess relevant experience in the field of about 2 to 10 years

SBI SO Recruitment 2022: Salary

System officers post: Rs 36,000 to Rs 89,890.

Executive posts: Rs 15 to 20 lakhs

Senior Executives: Rs 19 to 24 lakhs

Senior special executives: Rs 23 lakhs to Rs 27 lakhs.

