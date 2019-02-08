SC dismisses Tejashwi Yadav's plea to retain official bungalow

New Delhi: Tejashwi Yadav's plea challenging Bihar government's order to vacate his official bungalow in Patna was dismissed by the Supreme Court on Friday. The top court also imposed a cost of Rs 50,000 on the former deputy CM of Bihar.

The Bihar state government had ordered Tejashwi to vacate the official bungalow - located in the posh Dashrath Marg area of Patna - allotted to him when he was the deputy CM of the state. Following the bitter fallout between RJD and JDU, allegations were made that the Nitish Kumar government is 'acting with a feeling of vendetta' and the matter was taken to the Patna High Court. A single-judge bench had, in July of last year, had not just quashed the order of the Bihar government but had also issued a notice in this regard to Deputy Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sushil Kumar Modi.

While Tejaswhi's line of defence was that it was illegal to get the bungalow vacated for allotment to Modi because it was under the jurisdiction of the central pool. The Supreme Court on Friday, however, dismissed the plea.