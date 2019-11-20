SC issues notice to ED on P Chidambaram’s bail plea, next hearing on November 26

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday issued a notice to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on the appeal of former Union minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram’s plea challenging the Delhi High Court order refusing bail to him in the INX Media money laundering case.

The top court also posted the case for next hearing on November 26.

Chidambaram had recently approached the apex court challenging the previous Delhi High Court ruling, which denied him bail in the INX Media money laundering case lodged by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Live TV

A bench, headed by newly-sworn-in Chief Justice of India SA Bobde, had on Monday ordered the listing of the bail plea before an appropriate bench on Wednesday.

The Delhi High Court had on November 15 dismissed Chidambaram's bail plea in the case filed by the ED, saying prima facie allegations against him were serious and he played an "active and key role" in the offence.

Chidambaram was first arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on August 21 in the INX Media corruption case and was granted bail by the Supreme Court on October 22.

Chidambaram, who was arrested by the ED in the money laundering case on October 16, is presently in judicial custody till November 27 under the order of a trial court.

The CBI had registered the case on May 15, 2017, alleging irregularities in a Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance granted to the INX Media group for receiving overseas funds of Rs 305 crore in 2007 during Chidambaram's tenure as the Union finance minister.

Thereafter, the ED had lodged a money laundering case in this regard in the same year.

(With Agency inputs)