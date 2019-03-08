हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ayodhya dispute case

SC orders mediation in Ayodhya land dispute case: Here's who said what

The mediation process will be held in Faizabad and should also be recorded on-camera, the top court said.

SC orders mediation in Ayodhya land dispute case: Here&#039;s who said what

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday ordered a court-appointed and monitored mediation to find a 'permanent solution' in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case. 

The mediation proceedings will be chaired by Justice Khalifullah (Retd) besides two other members - Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and senior advocate Shriram Panchu.

The mediation process will be held in Faizabad and should also be recorded on-camera, the top court said.

It will begin within a week and is meant to be completed in eight weeks. The first status report on mediation is supposed to be given within four weeks.

Reactions poured in soon after the apex court's order. Here's a look at who said:

Justice (Retd) FM Ibrahim Kalifullah: I understand SC has appointed a mediation committee headed by me. I'm yet to received order copy. I can say if a committee has been constituted we'll take every effort to resolve the issue amicably.

KP Maurya, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister: Won't question SC order. In the past, efforts were made to arrive at a solution, but there was with no success. No Lord Ram devotee or saint wants a delay in the construction of Ram Mandir.

AIMPLB member and convener of Babri Masjid Action Committee Zafaryab Jilani: We have already said that we will cooperate in the mediation. Now, whatever we have to say, we will say it to the mediation panel, not outside.

AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi: Sri Sri Ravi Shankar who has been appointed a mediator had earlier made a statement 'if Muslims don't give up their claim on Ayodhya, India will become Syria.' It would've been better if SC had appointed a neutral person.

Union Minister Uma Bharti: I don't want to comment on the Supreme Court order. I don't want to comment on the mediators named by the court. But as a Hindu, I think, a temple should be made where Lord Ram was born.

Ayodhya dispute caseRam TempleBabri Masjid
