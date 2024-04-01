Advertisement
BHOJSHALA COMPLEX CONTROVERSY

SC Refuses Stay On ASI Survey Of Bhojshala Complex In MP’s Dhar

The apex court, in an interim order, has specified that no actions should be carried out based on the survey's findings without its explicit permission. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Priyanshu Priya|Last Updated: Apr 01, 2024, 01:52 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday allowed the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to condict the survey at the contested sites of Bhojshala and Kamal Maula Masjid in Dhar, Madhya Pradesh. Responding to a plea against the Madhya Pradesh High Court's directive instructing the ASI to conduct a survey in these disputed areas, the Supreme Court has issued a notice.  

The apex court, in an interim order, has specified that no actions should be carried out based on the survey's findings without its explicit permission. The court said that no physical excavations should be conducted at the disputed sites, ensuring that their character remains unchanged during the survey process. 

This decision by the Supreme Court comes amidst ongoing legal battles surrounding the ownership and status of these historically significant locations. The ASI's survey, once completed, is anticipated to provide crucial insights into the historical and archaeological significance of Bhojshala and Kamal Maula Masjid. However, until further directives from the apex court, any actions related to these sites must adhere to the stipulated conditions set forth by the judiciary. 

