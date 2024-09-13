SC To Rule On Kejriwal’s Arrest In Excise Policy Case Today; AAP Says, ‘We Are Waiting...’

New Delhi: The Supreme Court is scheduled to announce its verdict on Friday regarding Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's petitions for bail and his challenge against the CBI's arrest in connection with the alleged excise policy scam.

As per the cause list of September 13, cited by PTI, a bench headed by Justice Surya Kant will pronounce the verdict, today.

A Supreme Court bench, including Justice Ujjal Bhuyan, reserved its verdict on September 5 regarding Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's petitions. Kejriwal has filed two separate pleas, one challenging the denial of bail and the other contesting his arrest by the CBI in a corruption case. The AAP leader was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on June 26.

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha said, "We are very hopeful. We are waiting for tomorrow,” reported PTI.

Delhi Excise Policy Case

The case involves allegations of corruption in the formulation and implementation of the Delhi government's now-scrapped excise policy for 2021-22. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has also filed a separate money laundering case related to the alleged excise policy scam.

The CBI and ED claim irregularities occurred in the modification of the policy, with undue favours granted to licence holders.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has challenged the Delhi High Court's August 5 ruling, which upheld his arrest in the corruption case. The high court stated that after the CBI gathered relevant evidence post-arrest, it could not be considered unjustified or illegal. However, the court granted Kejriwal the option to seek bail in the trial court.

The ED arrested the Delhi CM on March 21.