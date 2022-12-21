School timings changed in Punjab due to dense fog, announces CM Bhagwant Mann

New Delhi: Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday (December 20, 2022) announced that all schools in Punjab will open at 10 am from December 21 till January 21 due to dense fog. The closing time of the schools will remain the same, he said.

"In view of the safety of school students and teachers because of dense fog in the state, the timing of government, aided, recognised and private schools will be 10 am from 21-12-2022 to 21-01-2023," the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader said in a tweet in Punjabi.

Presently, schools start at 9 am and close at 3 pm.

At 3.4 degrees Celsius, Bathinda coldest place in Punjab

In Punjab, Bathinda was the coldest place with the mercury settling at a low of 3.4 degrees Celsius. Amritsar also experienced a cold night with a low of 6.8 degrees Celsius

Chandigarh, the common capital of Punjab and Haryana, recorded a low of 7.6 degrees Celsius.

The weather department said cold wave to severe cold wave conditions are likely at isolated places in Haryana and Punjab while dense to very dense fog is likely at most places over the next 4-5 days.