Schools Remain Shut On September 12, 13 Due To Heavy Rain Across UP, MP And Uttarakhand

Northern Indian states such as Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Uttarakhand are experiencing continuous rainfall. In a recent notification, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) raised a warning for rainfall for the coming two to three days over the regions of Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

According to the reports, in Uttar Pradesh, all schools in Agra have been ordered to remain closed on September 12 due to heavy rainfall warnings. The District Magistrate issued this directive. Similarly, schools in Etah district have been closed due to the rain. In Bulandshahr, the District Magistrate has declared a holiday for all schools as heavy rainfall is expected, While Schools in Kannauj are also closed today due to the same reasons. Uttar Pradesh's Hathras district also announced closures of schools for both September 12 and 13.

Uttarakhand's districts such as Chamoli, Bageshwar, Rishikesh, and Nainital have also been closed on September 12 due to the prediction of heavy rainfall.

Rajasthan is experiencing heavy rains, resulting in school closures. In Ajmer, all schools are closed on September 12, Meanwhile, in Dholpur, schools will remain shut until further notice due to the ongoing weather conditions.

Reportedly, Bhopal has announced a holiday for students from Class 1 to Class 5 due to heavy rains over the resigns. Madhya Pradesh's Damoh district has declared a two-day closure for schools, while Bhind, Gwalior, Niwari, and Shivpuri districts have also ordered the closure of all schools on September 12.