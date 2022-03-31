SDH Naturals launches new products in their personal care range, Beutanic

In this modern world, when people often forget to take care of themselves and their health is widely affected due to unhealthy lifestyles, here Ayurveda acts like the knight and shining armour in their life. Shree Dhanwantri Herbals also known as SDH Naturals has been revolutionizing the field of Ayurvedic medicines for the past 70 years. Late Vaidya Din Dayal Singh Ji laid its foundation in 1952, and since then, three generations have put in their hard efforts to maintain the brand's glory and reliability. They have carefully amalgamated the ancient Ayurveda with modern science to cater to the requirements of modern people. The brand has got appreciation throughout India and is now making its name across the borders too.

Personal care is one of the best ways for an individual to feel better on their busy days and to make sure that people get the best quality herbal products. SDH Naturals has its own personal and beauty care line, Beutanic. From face wash to night cream to De-Tan pack, Beutanic has it all. Their products have the perfect combination of skin-friendly herbal ingredients like Aloe Vera, Almond, Honey, Neroli Oil, Vitamin E, etc. They have a wide range of products to help you deal with any skin problems you may have. They have De-tan products to brighten your skin, scrubs to exfoliate your skin and make it glow, moisturizers to enhance your face beauty, and many more product. The Beutanic face wash is one of the brand's most loved products.

It pampers your skin with trusted ingredients like Tea Tree Oil, Vitamin E, Eucalyptus Oil, Aloe Vera. It brings a glow on to your face and helps you avoid harm caused by harsh weather conditions and harmful UV rays.

Talking about the brand's vision and mission, the founder, shared, "Since the very start, our company has made sure to make people aware about Ayurveda and provide them with best quality products. From beauty to wellness to medicines our company has a range of products. Our company is dedicated to serving our customers with 'the best, and we aspire to help develop Ayurvedic Medicine Science for the betterment of humanity with our R&D efforts."

With the expertise of around 70 years in the industry, SDH Naturals has a variety of products that help people resolve the issues they are facing. They provide various medicines that benefit individuals fight health issues like diabetes, cough, digestive issues, liver problems, kidney problems. They even have supplements to help fight joint pain. SDH Naturals has been in the industry for a long time, and they have observed all the changes that humans have gone through over decades; this gives them an upper hand in their field and assists them to come up with the finest products for their customers.

To make your self-pampering session more relaxing, the brand has launched a few products to Beutanic, their care range. They have added day & night cream, de-tan moisturizing cream/ lotion, skin whitening lotion, anti-dandruff shampoo & conditioner, anti-hair fall shampoo, and face wash. These products will surely give your skin the glow it deserves and will help strengthen your hair and make them look beautiful.

SDH Naturals has always worked with principles when choosing ingredients for its products. In the future also, the brand aims to keep the Ayurveda alive by continuing to make products that incorporate both ayurvedic and modern medicines.

(Sponsored Feature)