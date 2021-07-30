SEBA Assam Board HSLC class 10 result 2021 announced, websites to check scores here

New Delhi: The Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) declared the results for High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) and Assam High Madrasa (AHM) board examinations, 2021 today. The Assam Board announced the results for class 10 students on Friday (July 30, 2021) at 11 am. Students who appeared in the Assam Board HSLC and AHM examinations can check their results on the official website of SEBA — sebaonline.org, resultsassam.nic.in.

The candidates are also advised to keep visiting the official site of the Assam Board for regular updates.

The candidates can see their results at- sebaonline.org, sebaresults.in, resultsassam.nic.in, www.results.shiksha, www.assam.shiksha, assamonline.in, indiaresults.com, exametc.com, schools9.com, assamjobalerts.com, assamresult.in, iresults.net, necareer.com and Android mobile app SEBA Results 2021.

It is to be noted that the Assam government had cancelled Class 10 and Class 12 board exams this year due to the COVID-19 situation in the state and later on devised an evaluation formula based on results of previous years and internal assessment.

The board also announced that, unlike the previous years, there would be no announcement of rank holders for various streams this year.

Over 4.2 lakh students appeared in the HSLC exams and the overall pass percentage was recorded to be 93.10 percent, which is a jump of nearly 30% from 64.80% last year. The pass percentage among boys was 93.34% and 92.20% for girls.

Meanwhile, over 88,521 students backed first division (above 60%), 160,298 got second division and 148,313 received third division.

Live TV