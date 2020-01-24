Curfew in Jharkhand after pro-CAA rally turns violent; schools, collges to remain shut for 2 days

New Delhi: A day after violence erupted over Citizenship Amendment Act in Jharkhand's Lohardaga town, the authorities on Friday imposed curfew in the area, thus prohibiting assmebly of four or more people at a place.

On Thursday, violence erupted in Lohardaga town after a march, supporting the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and National Population Register (NPR), was taken out by members of Vishva Hindu Parishad during which stone-pelting allegedly took place while it was passing through Amla Toli.

Stones were hurled at the rally taken out in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act in Jharkhand's Lohardaga district on Thursday, sparking tensions in the area, police said. Some two-wheelers were also set ablaze following the attack.

Jharkhand: Violence erupted yesterday in Lohardaga town after a march, supporting #CitizenshipAmendmentAct and National Register of Citizens, was taken out by members of Vishva Hindu Parishad during which stone-pelting allegedly took place while it was passing through Amla Toli. pic.twitter.com/bOXXFV8dUt — ANI (@ANI) January 24, 2020

Deputy Commissioner Akanksha Ranjan and Superintendent of Police Priyadarshi Alok are at the spot to control the situation. A large number of police personnel have also been deployed in the area, official sources said.

The Thursday incident was reported while a rally was taken out by some Hindutva outfit in support of CAA. Meanwhile, schools and colleges will also remain closed for two days, Deputy Commissioner Akanksha Ranjan told ANI.