हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jharkhand

Curfew in Jharkhand after pro-CAA rally turns violent; schools, collges to remain shut for 2 days

On Thursday, violence erupted in Lohardaga town after a march, supporting the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and National Population Register (NPR), was taken out by members of Vishva Hindu Parishad during which stone-pelting allegedly took place while it was passing through Amla Toli.

Curfew in Jharkhand after pro-CAA rally turns violent; schools, collges to remain shut for 2 days
ANI photo

New Delhi: A day after violence erupted over Citizenship Amendment Act in Jharkhand's Lohardaga town, the authorities on Friday imposed curfew in the area, thus prohibiting assmebly of four or more people at a place. 

On Thursday, violence erupted in Lohardaga town after a march, supporting the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and National Population Register (NPR), was taken out by members of Vishva Hindu Parishad during which stone-pelting allegedly took place while it was passing through Amla Toli.

Stones were hurled at the rally taken out in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act in Jharkhand's Lohardaga district on Thursday, sparking tensions in the area, police said. Some two-wheelers were also set ablaze following the attack. 

Deputy Commissioner Akanksha Ranjan and Superintendent of Police Priyadarshi Alok are at the spot to control the situation. A large number of police personnel have also been deployed in the area, official sources said.

Live TV

The Thursday incident was reported while a rally was taken out by some Hindutva outfit in support of CAA. Meanwhile, schools and colleges will also remain closed for two days, Deputy Commissioner Akanksha Ranjan told ANI.

Tags:
JharkhandLohardagaJharkhand violenceanti-CAACitizenship Amendment ActNational Population Register
Next
Story

Strong winds likely to improve AQI in Delhi on Friday

Must Watch

PT6M15S

Mumbai: ''Agarbatti causes pollution, Noise Pollution due to Shankhnaad - Not allowed to perform pooja''