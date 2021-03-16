हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Coronavirus

Second wave of COVID-19 is here, says Centre

The Centre said that there is very limited active effort to track, test, isolate coronavirus cases and quarantine contacts. 

File Photo (PTI)

New Delhi: Maharashtra, the worst coronavirus-hit state in India, is at the beginning of the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic, according to a report of the Central team that visited the state to check the rising cases.

The team visited Maharashtra between March 7 and March 11 to see the COVID-I9 management activities being undertaken by the State. The team also had a briefing meeting with the Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. 

Subsequently, the report of the Central team said that Maharashtra is at the beginning of the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic and that there is very limited active effort to track, test, isolate cases and quarantine contacts. 

"There is no adherence to COVID-19 appropriate behaviour among people both in rural and urban areas," the report said. 

According to official data, Maharashtra currently has 1,31,812 active COVID-19 infections. The state has so far witnessed 52,909 coronavirus-related fatalities. 

In India, eight states namely Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, Gujarat, Karnataka and Haryana are displaying an upward trajectory in daily new cases.

Earlier on Monday, the Maharashtra government issued stricter COVID-19 guidelines. The new order will be in effect till March 31 to curb the spread of coronavirus in the state.

Maharashtra has imposed the COVID-19 lockdown and night curfew in several districts.

