Section 144

Section 144 imposed in Goa ahead of Holi, Eid, Easter amid rise in COVID-19 cases

The Goa government has imposed section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure ahead of the festivals of Holi, Shab-e-Barat, Easter and Eid. 

Section 144 imposed in Goa ahead of Holi, Eid, Easter amid rise in COVID-19 cases
File Photo (Credits: IANS)

Panaji: Amid the rising number of COVID-19 cases across the country, the Goa government has imposed section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure ahead of the festivals of Holi, Shab-e-Barat, Easter and Eid. 

As per an order by the District Magistrate of North Goa Ajit Roy on Friday, public celebration, gatherings and congregations will be prohibited during the upcoming festivals. 

"In exercise of the power vested in me under sub-section 1 of section 144 of code of criminal procedure, public celebration and gatherings, congregations during these upcoming festivals like Holi, Shab-e Barat, Easter and Eid-ul-Fitr etc, shall not be allowed in public places in the State of Goa," the order read. 

Any person contravening this order shall be punishable under Section 188 of the Indian penal Code, it added. Holi will be celebrated on Monday while Easter will be observed on April 4. Shab-e Barat will be observed on Sunday. 

The Goa government also announced earlier that the Shigmo festival parade in the state stands cancelled this year due to rising COVID-19 cases.

Other states and union territories to take similar steps include Delhi, Madhya Pradesh and Bihar, among others. Over the last few weeks, coronavirus cases have been on the rise across the county. 

As many as 62,258 new cases were registered in the last 24 hours, the Union health ministry informed on Saturday. As per the state health department, there are currently 1,379 active cases in Goa, including 170 in the last 24 hours. The total death toll in the state stands at 824.

