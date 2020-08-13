Section 144 to remain in place in DJ Halli, KG Halli areas of Bengaluru till August 15

Bengaluru Commissioner of Police Kamal Pant said on Wednesday (August 12) that the imposition of Section 144 in areas under DJ Halli and KG Halli police station limits has been extended till 6 am on August 15.

Section 144 does not allow the gathering of four or more people at a place. Earlier on Wednesday, Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai had said that an inquiry into Tuesday's violence in Bengaluru will be done by a district magistrate. "It has been decided in a meeting with Chief Minister with senior officials that district magistrate will hold an inquiry into the incident as per the guidelines of the National Human Rights Commission. So far, 146 people have been arrested," Bommai told ANI.

A violent mob rampaged through Bengaluru's Pulakeshi Nagar on Tuesday night and vandalized two police stations and the residence of Congress MLA Akhand Srinivas Murthy whose nephew allegedly shared an insulting Facebook post against Prophet Mohammad.

At least three people were killed after the police opened fire on the rioters to bring situation under control. Several, including 60 cops, were injured in the violence which resulted in the damage of many vehicles too. The violence is stated to have been incited by SDPI, the political arm of the Islamic fundamentalist organization PFI. SDPI's local leader has been arrested for his involvement in the violence.

Eyewitnesses said that the mob attacked at least five times and the number of people attacking each time was increasing. A large number people perpetrating the violence were from outside the area. People opined that people outside were called to attack the MLA's house and the police stations to hide their identity. The police have so far arrested 150 rioters including the Social Democratic Party of India's local leader Muzammil Pasha.