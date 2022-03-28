Security forces arrest two LeT terrorists in J&K's Budgam

Srinagar: Budgam Police along with 62 RR on Monday (March 28) arrested two active terrorists of the proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Toiba from the Sunnergund area of Budgam. The terrorists were arrested after security forces got input about their presence in the village and finally were zeroed in a joint operation.

The arrested terrorists have been identified as Waseem Ahmad Ganai and Iqbal Ashraf Sheikh from the Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir. On investigation, the police recovered incriminating material of LeT along with one Chinese Pistol, two pistol magazines, 12 rounds pistol and 23 rounds of AK-47.

Case sections of law stands registered at Police Station Budgam. Police expect more arrests after their interrogation.

This year, as per police officials, until now 26 active terrorists have been arrested. Besides over 150 terrorist associates were also arrested while 18 youngsters joined terror outfits ranks. Security forces also managed to kill 39 terrorists until now in 29 encounters.

It's pertinent to mention that two brothers among them one was SPO were killed by terrorists in Budgam district. Police sources said that terrorists who carried are of LET and are identified and 35 people are also detained for questioning.

Live TV