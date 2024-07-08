In a significant blow to terrorist outfits in South Kashmir, security forces successfully conducted twin encounters in Kulgam, resulting in the elimination of six terrorists. The operation, aimed at thwarting the nefarious designs of terrorists targeting the ongoing Amarnath Yatra, was hailed as a milestone achievement by top police and army officials.

DIG South Kashmir, Javaid Iqbal Matoo, along with Commanders Brigadier Prithvi Raj Chauhan and Brigadier Anirudh Chauhan, briefed the media in Anantnag about the successful mission. Army and police officers stated that joint cordon and search operations were launched based on specific inputs regarding the presence of terrorists in Chinigam, Frisal, and Matergam areas of South Kashmir.

During the operation, terrorists opened fire on security forces, resulting in one Army personnel sustaining grievous injuries. Despite immediate evacuation to 92 Base Hospital, the soldier succumbed to his injuries. In response, security forces engaged with precision and neutralized four terrorists affiliated with Hizbul Mujahideen, recovering war-like stores from the scene.

The slain terrorists were identified as Yawar Ahmad Dar, Zahid Ah Dar, Tauheed Ah Rather, and Shakeel Ah Wani, all with prior involvement in terror activities in Kulgam and neighboring districts. Security forces exercised restraint to minimize collateral damage during the operation and have initiated further investigations into the recovered materials, officials said.

In another operation at Matergam, Kulgam, two more terrorists affiliated with Lashkar-e-Taiba and TRF were eliminated by joint forces. Another army soldier made the supreme sacrifice for the nation during this operation, dealing a major blow to terrorist outfits operating in South Kashmir.

Security forces have recovered a huge cache of sophisticated weapons, gadgets, and ammunition from the encounter spots. The successful operation has dealt a significant blow to terror outfits in South Kashmir, disrupting their plans to target the ongoing Amarnath Yatra. Police have registered a case under relevant laws, emphasizing continued efforts to eliminate terrorism from the region.