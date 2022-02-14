Security forces eliminated module within 100 hours of Pulwama attack: Lt Gen KJS Dhillon

New Delhi: Lt Gen KJS Dhillon (Retd) on Monday (February 14) said that the security forces eliminated the module behind the Pulwama attack within 100 hours of the attack.

Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) had attacked a convoy of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Pulwama on February 14, 2019. A suicide bomber, identified as Jaish-e-Mohammad`s Adil Ahmed Dar, had rammed his vehicle into a bus with the CRPF convoy, killing 40 personnel of the paramilitary force.

Lt Gen KJS Dhillon (Retd) who commanded 15 Corps in Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar during the Pulwama attack told ANI, “The security forces eliminated the module behind the Pulwama attack led by a Pakistani national Kamran within 100 hours of the attack.”

He also claimed that after retaliatory action of the Indian security forces following the attack on CRPF, JeM terrorists were scared of taking charge of the outfit.

“After security forces’ operations against Jaish-e-Mohammed, their terrorists were so scared of dying that nobody wanted to take the leadership role. We've intercepts where calls from Pak would ask terrorists to take a leadership role but they would refuse,” Dhillon told the news agency.

Dhillon also said that Pakistan Army, ISI, and terrorist organizations work in unison. "Pakistan Army, ISI and terrorist organizations work in unison. No one can cross LoC without active participation and guidance from the Pakistan Army. We apprehended Pak nationals on LoC in Gulmarg sector who were brought into LoC by Pak post opp our post," he added.

On February 26, 2019, days after the Pulwama attack, the Indian Air Force had carried out a retaliatory air strike inside Pakistan's Balakot, targeting a terrorist training camp of the JeM.

Meanwhile, CRPF paid tribute to personnel, who died in the 2019 Pulwama attack, at the war memorial in Jammu and Kashmir`s Lethpora.

(With agency inputs)

