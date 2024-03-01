This Security Guard Just Cracked 2 Two Tough Govt Exams. His Incredible Story

New Delhi: Praveen Kumar Gole, a young man from Telangana capital Hyderabad, has passed two competitive exams while working as a security guard. Gole has emerged as an example for millions of hopeless and frustrated youth in the country. Praveen Kumar works as a guard at the Osmania University in Hyderabad. But one might be wondering that despite being so educated, why did he chose to work as a security guard? Also how did he prepare for the competitive exams along with his job?

Hoping To Get Third Appointment Letter

You will be surprised to know that 31-year-old Praveen Kumar is on his way to a hat-trick and has the possibility of changing his career path with a third job. Praveen will soon be seen teaching classes in a government institution, while he has already received an appointment letter for the post of postgraduate teacher. Meanwhile, he has also secured a place in the final list of junior lecturers, whose appointment letter is expected to arrive by March 2.

Officials Also Trust Praveen’s Ability

The university officials have also expressed their full confidence in Praveen’s ability. They believe that Praveen will also secure the job of a trained graduate teacher. It is a little difficult for Praveen Kumar to choose one job among so many better options. These appointments make Praveen eligible to teach higher secondary students (class XI and XII). On one hand, these jobs offer a salary of around Rs 73,000 to Rs 83,000 per month. Whereas, currently he gets only Rs 9,000 monthly salary. He comes from a small village in Mancherial district of Telangana, his father is a mason and mother is a bidi worker.

In a conversation with Times of India, Praveen said that despite having many degrees like MCom, BEd and MEd, he worked as a watchman (as an outsourcing employee). He explained the reason behind this, saying that he wanted enough time to prepare for the government jobs, which he got during this job.

Here's Why Praveen Worked As A Security Guard?

Praveen said, “I never felt that I was doing a job. I had a room, access to books-study material and time to study. This is all that matters for studying.” Praveen himself said that he had requested for a job as a night guard at the Educational Multimedia Research Centre in the university campus, so that he would get more time to study in the morning.

