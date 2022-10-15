NewsIndia
GHAZIABAD SOCIETY VIDEO

Security guard thrashed in Ghaziabad Society, CCTV footage goes viral: Watch

The CCTV footage of a security guard getting beaten up in Ghaziabad's Windsor Paradise Society has gone viral on social media.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 15, 2022, 10:06 PM IST|Source: IANS

Ghaziabad:  It appears that beating of guards in the society is now becoming common. First in Noida and then in the society of Ghaziabad, many such videos have come out of late, in which people were seen beating the guards. In the latest development, a new video has surfaced, in which a man is seen beating up a guard in the Windsor Paradise Society of Raj Nagar Extension, Ghaziabad. This video is of October 10. According to the information received from the Ghaziabad Police, a family had recently shifted their house in the Windsor Paradise Society built in Rajnagar, after which when they were entering the society.

The guards present there did not recognize them and asked about their whereabouts, on which the man got so angry that he thrashed the guard fiercely

The whole incident was captured in CCTV. A case has been registered after the complaint was given by the guard and action is being taken.

Meanwhile, Ghaziabad police have registered a case in the Nandgram police station in connection with the incident.

Ghaziabad society videoGhaziabad Society clashSecurity guard beatenWindsor Paradise SocietyGhaziabad News

