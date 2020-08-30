हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Lucknow

Security tightens in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow due to Muharram, lockdown

They are also halting cars for checking the documents of drivers. The authorities are also ensuring that the restrictions, including the closure of markets on Saturday and Sunday, are also strictly implemented.

Security tightens in Uttar Pradesh&#039;s Lucknow due to Muharram, lockdown

Lucknow: Heavy security has been deployed in several areas across Lucknow city in view of Muharram and weekend lockdown. The police are keeping an eye on the commuters in order to avoid any untoward incidents.

They are also halting cars for checking the documents of drivers. The authorities are also ensuring that the restrictions, including the closure of markets on Saturday and Sunday, are also strictly implemented.

It is to be noted that the Uttar Pradesh government has implemented mini-lockdown in the state restricting non-essential activities and interstate movement on weekends.

As per the Union of Health Ministry data on Sunday, there are 53,360 active cases across the state. So far, 1,62,741 patients have recovered across the state, while the death toll linked to COVID-19 climbed to 3,356.

 

LucknowUttar pradesh lockdownMuharramCoronavirus
