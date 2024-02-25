'See You In 111th Mann Ki Baat In June': PM Modi Exudes Confidence For Third Straight Term

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today addressed the nation through the 110th 'Mann Ki Baat' where he said that due to the Lok Sabha elections and model code of conduct, no 'Mann Ki Baat' episode will take place for the next three months. PM Modi said that it's likely that MCC will kick in from next month and thus he will meet 'Mann Ki Baat' listeners in June after the polls conclude. The Prime Minister said that it would be a blessing for him to address the 111th 'Mann Ki Baat'. Number 111 is considered auspicious in the Hindu religion.

"It's possible that the Model Code will come into effect in March. It's a great success of Mann Ki Baat that in the last 110 episodes, we have kept it away from the shadow of the government. In Mann Ki Baat, we talk about the country's collective power, the country's achievements. It's in a way a program of the people, for the people and by the people. Despite that, obeying the Lok Sabha Election code, the Mann Ki Baat program will not be broadcast for the next three months," said PM Modi.

He further added, "Next when we will have this program, it will be the 111th episode of Mann Ki Baat. Next time, if the Mann Ki Baat starts with the auspicious number of 111th, what will be better than this."

PM Modi urged people to keep sharing the achievements of the country on social media with the MannKiBaat hashtag. He also urged people to keep sharing short videos of Mann Ki Baat episodes on YouTube. By sharing this message, PM Modi exuded confidence that the NDA will retain power after the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections.