Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel, who tested Covid-19 positive, admitted to ICU

Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel has been admitted to the ICU of Medanta Hospital in Gurugram's Haryana, his family informed on Sunday (November 15).

It is to be noted that Ahmed Patel had tested positive for coronavirus on October 1.

Patel's son, Faisal Patel, posted a tweet saying the Rajya Sabha MP's condition is "stable" and that he "continues to be under medical observation".

"On behalf of his family, we would like to share that Shri Ahmed Patel had tested positive for Covid19 a few weeks ago. He has now been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of Medanta Hospital, Gurgaon for further treatment. His condition is stable and he continues to be under medical observation...We request you to pray for his speedy recovery," Faisal Patel tweeted.

Several senior Congress leaders, including Anand Sharma and Shashi Tharoor, wished 71-year-old Patel a speedy recovery.

"Deeply concerned and praying for the good health of my friend and comrade Ahmed Patel. Please join us in praying for his early recovery," senior Congress leader Anand Sharma tweeted.

Tharoor described Mr Patel as an "extraordinary figure in India politics" and wished him well.

