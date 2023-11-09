trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2686281
RAJASTHAN ASSEMBLY ELECTION 2023

Senior Congress Leader Rameshwar Dadhich Part Ways With Ashok Gehlot, Joins BJP Ahead Of Rajasthan Assembly Polls

Before the upcoming assembly elections, Rameshwar Dadhich, an experienced Congress leader with a longstanding history within the party since the 1980s in Jodhpur, has departed.

 

Written By Surbhi Pathak|Last Updated: Nov 09, 2023, 10:55 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: In a significant blow to the Congress, a senior leader from Jodhpur, Rameshwar Dadhich, has shifted allegiance to the Bharatiya Janata Party just before the 2023 Rajasthan Assembly Elections. Having a close association with Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and hailing from the same district as the CM, Dadhich has parted ways with the Congress after a 50-year-long association.

Talking to reporters, Union Minister and BJP Leader Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Thursday said that Rameshwar Dadhich, a seasoned Congress leader with a history of working within the party since the 1980s in Jodhpur, along with Vinod Sharma, another influential Congress figure from Dausa, have recently crossed over to the BJP, accompanied by several others. This move is anticipated to significantly bolster the BJP's strength, potentially leading to a notable surge in the party's influence.

Explaining his decision to join the BJP, Rameshwar Dadhich highlighted PM Modi's vision to elevate India globally and curb fraudulent activities like the paper leak scam in Rajasthan. He expressed his choice to align with the BJP to foster a more conducive environment in Rajasthan.

Rajasthan is scheduled to go to polls on November 25, the counting of which will take place on December 3 along with four other state assembly elections. In the 2018 Rajasthan assembly elections, the Congress won 99 seats while the BJP won 73 seats in the 200-member house.

