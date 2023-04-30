Senior Kashmir Cop Holds Meeting On Vehicle-Borne IED Threat

Srinagar: Vijay Kumar, the Additional director general of police of Kashmir held a high-level security meeting in South Kashmir's Anantnag on Saturday. The meeting discussed the emerging threat of VBIEDs (Vehicle BorJne Improvised Explosive Devices) and other modes of terror attacks, as well as security challenges for the upcoming G-20 Summit meetings and the yearly Shri Amarnath pilgrimage. Agencies across Jammu and Kashmir are on high alert after a recent terror attack in Poonch in which five army soldiers were killed. It is said that the terrorists had a VBIED.

In response to the attack, many security upgrades have been implemented across Jammu and Kashmir, especially in Kashmir which is hosting the G20 meeting next month followed by the Amarnath pilgrimage. The ADGP stressed that security forces should focus on National Highway security due to the emerging threat of VBIEDs and other potential modes of terror attacks.

According to a police handout, top officials including the army’s GOC Victor Force Maj Genl Prashant Srivastava, IG CRPF Kashmir Ops Sector M S Bhatia, IG BSF Ashok Yadav, Joint Director IB attended the meeting. During the meeting, potential threats from terrorists on National Highways were discussed in detail and more countermeasures were decided. The SOP of the convoy movement was also discussed and upgraded accordingly. All field officers gave their assessments.

JeM Terrorist Nabbed In Handwara

Meanwhile, police in the Handwara district have arrested a JeM terrorist and recovered a grenade from him. According to a police handout, during routine checking at Ganai Mohalla Pazalpora Magam, a joint party of Handwara Police and Army (15RR) intercepted an individual who attempted to evade them suspiciously.

However, he was apprehended by the alert joint party. Upon searching him, they found a hand grenade and other incriminating material in his possession. He has been identified as Khursheed Ahmad Bhat, son of Gulzar Ahmad Bhat, a resident of Amargarh Tarathpora.

The police spokesman further stated that preliminary investigations revealed that he was working as a terror associate for the proscribed terror outfit JeM.