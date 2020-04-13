Senior SC advocate and former Attorney General for India Ashok Desai dies

Senior Supreme Court advocate and former Attorney General for India Ashok Desai passed away on Monday (April 13) morning.

Born on June 24, 1942, Desai started his practice in 1956 in Bombay High Court and was designated as a senior advocate on August 8, 1977. Desai served as Attorney General for India from July 9, 1996 to May 6, 1998. In 2001, Desai was bestowed with Padma Bhushan award and Law Luminary award.

Desai graduated from the London University with Honours in B.Sc. Economics in 1956 and he was called to the Bar from Lincoln's Inn, London in the same year. Desai was also part of the Harvard International Seminar in 1967.

Desai appeared in several high-profile cases, including Navtej Singh Johar (decriminalization of Section 377) , Nalini Sundar (Salwa Judum case) and Vinnet Narain case (on powers of CBI vs CVC).

Desai was awarded Degree of Doctor of Law (Honoris Causa) in "recognition of his contribution to the field of law and jurisprudence" by the North Orissa University on 14 September 2009.