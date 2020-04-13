हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ashok Desai

Senior SC advocate and former Attorney General for India Ashok Desai dies

Senior Supreme Court advocate and former Attorney General for India Ashok Desai passed away on Monday (April 13) morning.

Senior SC advocate and former Attorney General for India Ashok Desai dies

Senior Supreme Court advocate and former Attorney General for India Ashok Desai passed away on Monday (April 13) morning.

Born on June 24, 1942, Desai started his practice in 1956 in Bombay High Court and was designated as a senior advocate on August 8, 1977. Desai served as Attorney General for India from July 9, 1996 to May 6, 1998. In 2001, Desai was bestowed with Padma Bhushan award and Law Luminary award.

Desai graduated from the London University with Honours in B.Sc. Economics in 1956 and he was called to the Bar from Lincoln's Inn, London in the same year. Desai was also part of the Harvard International Seminar in 1967.

Desai appeared in several high-profile cases, including Navtej Singh Johar (decriminalization of Section 377) , Nalini Sundar (Salwa Judum case) and Vinnet Narain case (on powers of CBI vs CVC).  

Desai was awarded Degree of Doctor of Law (Honoris Causa) in "recognition of his contribution to the field of law and jurisprudence" by the North Orissa University on 14 September 2009. 

Tags:
Ashok DesaiAshok Desai diesadvocate Ashok desaiAdvocate Ashok Desai dies
Next
Story

Coronavirus COVID-19: Delhi deploys Japanese machines to sanitise high-risk, containment zones
Corona Meter
  • 9152Confirmed
  • 857Discharged
  • 308Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT2M42S

Coronavirus: Why few people are failed to understand, the police are here to protect you