The India Meteorological Department (IMD) clarified that the the maximum temperature of more than 52 degrees Celsius that was recorded in Delhi's Mungeshpur on Wednesday was a result of a "error in sensor or local factor." In a formal statement, the IMD said that it is reviewing the information and sensors.

"In different parts of the city, the maximum temperature over Delhi NCR ranged from 45.2 to 49.1 degrees Celsius; Mungeshpur recorded 52.9 degrees Celsius, which was an anomaly compared to other stations." It might be the result of a local factor or a sensor error. IMD is reviewing the information and sensors," the press release stated.

The IMD went on to say that during the next two to three days, the heatwave conditions will minimise. "It rained in many parts of Delhi this afternoon, causing temperatures to drop even further. Heatwave conditions will ease over the next two to three days as temperatures gradually fall in association with an approaching western disturbance, rainfall/thunderstorm, and southwesterly wind blowing from the Arabian Sea to northwest India', according to the IMD release.

In a post on X, Union Minister of Earth Sciences Kiren Rijiju pointed out the error, saying that a temperature of 52.3 degrees Celsius in Delhi is "very unlikely."

"It's not official yet. A temperature of 52.3°C in Delhi is highly unlikely. Our senior IMD officials have been asked to verify the news report. "The official position will be announced soon," Kiren Rijiju wrote in the post.

Meanwhile, the IMD predicts that maximum temperatures would gradually fall by 3-4 degrees Celsius in Northwest and Central India during the next three to four days. Parts of Delhi-NCR experienced a dramatic shift in weather earlier in the day, providing some relief from the intense hot conditions. There were minor showers in various areas of the national capital.